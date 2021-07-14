Senate Dems on Fleeing Texas Lawmakers: Actually, Obstruction Is Good

National Democrats hail fugitive Texas legislators as heroes, but they don’t want to say what they’d do if the Senate GOP tried the same ploy.

his week, Democratic state legislators from Texas hopped on a couple of charter jets and fled to Washington, D.C., in order to deny the Texas legislature a quorum needed to conduct business and pass a bill to modify the state's voting procedures.

After the Texas Democrats arrived in Washington, D.C., they were greeted with open arms by Democratic members of the U.S. House and Senate.

“They’re trying to protect our democracy,” Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told National Review. “The Texas state legislature has made clear that the way they intend to hang on to power is keeping citizens from voting, …