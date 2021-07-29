Simone Biles Already Proved Her Mental Toughness

It just turns out, even she has her limits.

I have always looked back at Mike Tyson's first defeat at the hands of journeyman Buster Douglas as the most stunning sports upset that I had ever witnessed. That is, until this week.

Simone Biles has been as close as it gets to automatic in sports. Tom Brady has lost Super Bowls. Mariano Rivera has blown playoff games. But Biles hadn’t lost a major all-around championship in eight years, racking up 30 medals — including the four golds she won at the 2016 Olympics. It was assumed, going into Tokyo, that everybody else was competing for silver. We were watching …