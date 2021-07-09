The more an oil company is controlled by the state, the less responsibly it behaves — from the treatment of workers to corruption to environmental impact.

If you happened to be sailing on the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, you could have witnessed a dramatic example of genuine socialism in action — and it looked a bit like Sauron.

The “eye of fire” — a conflagration on the surface of the water of the Gulf of Mexico — was the work of Pemex, the state-owned oil company operated by the Mexican government. It was caused by a massive gas leak that apparently was set afire by lightning.

The Gulf of Mexico hasn’t seen that much socialism in action since the Mariel boatlift.

When our progressive friends talk about …