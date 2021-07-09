NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you happened to be sailing on the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, you could have witnessed a dramatic example of genuine socialism in action — and it looked a bit like Sauron.
The “eye of fire” — a conflagration on the surface of the water of the Gulf of Mexico — was the work of Pemex, the state-owned oil company operated by the Mexican government. It was caused by a massive gas leak that apparently was set afire by lightning.
The Gulf of Mexico hasn’t seen that much socialism in action since the Mariel boatlift.