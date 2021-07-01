The Absurdly Misleading Attacks on Anti-CRT Rules

Prominent writers are lodging deep objections to these restrictions, without any grounding in reality.

History itself, nay, our very democracy, is under attack.

The assailant? State legislatures that have passed laws intended to keep critical race theory and associated “anti-racist” ideologies out of the public schools.

The Yale professor Timothy Snyder, a scholar of totalitarianism and 20th-century atrocities, has written a piece for The New York Times Magazine titled “The War on History Is a War on Democracy.”

At The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum published a piece with the headline “Democracies Don’t Try to Make Everyone Agree.”

Applebaum summarizes what she thinks is the crux of the anti-CRT push in schools: “Schoolchildren should not be taught the history of …