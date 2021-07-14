NR PLUS Culture

The American Nation

By
The “American Flag of Faces” display at Ellis Island. (Carol Highsmith/Library of Congress)
The fact that we have no dominant common ancestors is not an impediment to becoming a people.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s a certain type of intellect that rebels at the idea of nations and nationalism. George Orwell comes to mind. For rather understandable reasons — like being on the side of the communists in the Spanish Civil War, and then watching Hitler march all over Europe — he hated nationalism and wrote very witheringly of what it did to the minds of nationalists. He viewed figures such as G. K. Chesterton as those who “transferred” their nationalism onto a nation not their own, which caused Chesterton to say things about France that he could never quite bring himself to say

