The Biden Ministry of Truth

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P erhaps Joe Biden’s White House staff is too dumb to understand the line it crossed yesterday when Jen Psaki casually said, “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” Psaki said “about twelve people” (among them, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) are responsible for spreading most misinformation. So: Let’s just have a simple public–private crackdown on twelve individuals to get us through this moment of peril, and that’ll be it for this new censorship program, right? We’ll sweep away a handful of bad actors who have lost touch with reality and restore truth to the public square.
How far down the road to merging government with private information providers would you like to go, liberals?
