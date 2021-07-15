The Far Left’s Curious Anti-Anti-China Campaign

Activists on the progressive fringe are echoing the CCP’s propaganda as they promote a more dovish approach to Beijing.

The hawkish turn in American China policy has left no political faction in the cold more than progressives with a Pollyannaish attitude toward the Chinese Communist Party's malign behavior. So while lawmakers of both parties and the Biden administration offer tough new measures to combat Beijing's worrying actions, fringe-left groups have begun promoting a much different perspective in a letter-writing campaign that, until last week, had largely flown under the radar.

The coalition behind the push, which has at various times included a constellation of leftist anti-war organizations such as Code Pink and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, is inveighing …