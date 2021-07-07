The Government-Indoctrination Wars

The truth is that many Americans have no problem with the fact or scope of public-sector propaganda — they just want to control its contents.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n illuminating juxtaposition in the virtual pages of the New York Times: In one essay, four coauthors (including my friends David French and Kmele Foster) assert the “danger of anti-Critical Race Theory laws,” while in the article immediately below it, Scott Borchert demands a “New Deal for writers in America” in the form of new federal financial support, particularly for writers who lost income because of the Covid-19 epidemic. Each of these speaks to different aspects of the proverb: He who pays the fiddler calls the tune.

With apologies to French, Foster, et al., there is another relevant proverb here: the …