The Government’s License to Lie

The White House and Senate need to stop worrying about what people are sharing on Facebook and instead focus on winning back public trust.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, President Biden said Facebook was “killing people” because it hosted misinformation. He later backed off the comment, but the White House has been consistently putting pressure on social networks to deplatform people who, they believe, are getting in the way of their vaccination goals.

Yesterday, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Ben Ray Luján introduced the Health Misinformation Act, which would open Facebook and other social-media networks to lawsuits if they host or use their algorithms to boost and spread health misinformation. “The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how lethal misinformation can be, and it is our responsibility to take action,” …