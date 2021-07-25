The Incredible Lightness of Ibram X. Kendi’s ‘Anti-Racism’

He, too, is a racist according to his stupidly reductive premises.

Ezra Klein of the New York Times doesn't usually do brutal takedowns on his podcasts, but his conversation with "anti-racism" guru Ibram X. Kendi is an exception.

Rarely has a sympathetic interview, or at least an overtly friendly interview, done more to expose the shallowness and bankruptcy of the interviewee’s worldview.

Kendi, who has become an industry unto himself, famously contends that any policy that creates a racial inequity, no matter what the intentions, is racism. This is a sophomoric and indefensible view that Klein punctures with a series of “how is this supposed to work?” questions.

The crux of the conversation is …