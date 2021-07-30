The Insane Conspiracy Theory That Republicans Are Trying to Prolong the Pandemic

Progressive pundits promote a lunatic conspiracy theory about Republicans and vaccines.

Brian Beutler of Crooked Media argues that the Republican Party has intentionally "sabotaged" vaccination and pursued a deliberate strategy of "killing people" in order to prolong the pandemic and blame Joe Biden:

The GOP plan was to sabotage herd immunity and blame Dems for it. For all the praise Rs received for changing tune on vaccination after a surge was already upon us, they haven't changed course: They sabotaged herd immunity, now they're blaming Dems for it. https://t.co/HXi7q6kCp5 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 30, 2021

The GOP plan was to sabotage herd immunity and blame Dems for it. For all the praise Rs received for changing tune on vaccination after a surge was already upon us, they haven’t changed course: They sabotaged herd immunity, now they’re blaming Dems for it . . . Republicans did as

…