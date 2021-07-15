The Marijuana Reform We Need

And why we won't get it

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S enate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) proposes to legalize marijuana at the federal level. He faces two main opponents: 1.) Republicans and 2.) Democrats.

Senator Schumer in his political dotage has embraced the “legalize it and tax it” approach to marijuana, which is precisely one half of a good idea. But that is a half a loaf worth having.

Forty-five of the 50 states permit marijuana use in some cases, and more than a third of Americans live in a jurisdiction in which recreational marijuana use is legal. But marijuana remains a controlled substance as a matter of federal law. Because …