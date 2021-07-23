The Olympics Are Stupid

We don’t need a display of prowess in swimming or badminton to reassure us that America is the best.

Sorry, 2020 Olympics. No matter how many billions of marketing bucks you spend trying to attract my eyeballs, they'd rather be doing anything else, including staring at the insides of my eyelids. For the XVIIIth consecutive Games, you'll have to make do without me. (Exception: I will be watching the opening ceremony, but purely as a cultural-weirdness indicator. I'm curious to see what the Japanese will come up with to match the fanatical pagan salute to the National Health Service at the 2012 Summer Games in London.)

