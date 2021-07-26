The Perils of Preaching Despair

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I tem: Donald Trump, speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix on Saturday:

In Georgia, they had an election. We did so well. And everyone knew we won by hundreds of thousands and they stole it from us. And what happened is we had two senators running a couple of months later and you know what happened to them? The Republicans said, “We’re not going out to vote because this is rigged. This election was rigged,” and they know it.