The Scars of Utopia

The worldwide socialist project killed something like 100 million people over the course of the 20th century. But not all of its victims are dead.

Earlier this month, one ghastly chapter in a particularly ghastly story came to a kind of a conclusion as the Czech government agreed to make restitution to thousands of women, mostly members of the Roma minority, who were subjected to coerced sterilization by the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic.

The socialist strongmen of the 20th century differed in important ways from their progressive admirers in the United States and the rest of the free world, but they had some fundamental things in common: “Central planning” was never an idea that was limited to economic life, and the planned in “Planned Parenthood” is very …