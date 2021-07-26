We’re Not Going to Fix Our Spending Crisis

No matter who controls Congress in two, four, or eight years, our debt and deficits will just keep growing.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ere’s a funereal thought to darken your Monday: The United States is not going to address its spending crisis. The Democrats aren’t going to address it. The Republicans aren’t going to address it. The voters aren’t going to address it. It will just roll on like the Mississippi, undeterred, untiring, and unstoppable. It is now a part of our firmament — assumed as the political starting point by every man and his dog.

We are told from time to time that we will eventually hit a crisis that will serve to wake us up. But, if anything, the opposite is likely …