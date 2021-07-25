What We’ve Learned from COVID-19

In the greatest failure of public-health policy in history, the ‘experts’ have ignored the massive harms caused by their own lockdown measures.

Lockdowns and masks have not been scientifically shown to affect COVID transmission or disease, much less deaths from COVID. Nevertheless, on March 18, 2020, without any discussion, debate, legislative deliberations, or scientific evidence, almost all 50 governors, from both parties, locked us all down, in violation of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. When the Constitution was written, the Founding Fathers knew of pandemics such as malaria, yellow fever, black death, and smallpox. Minor infections would quickly lead to death — antibiotics and antivirals were unknown, as was the very existence of bacteria and viruses. And yet there are …