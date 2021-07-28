The trickle-down kookery of the Trump era

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S peaking to a cheering throng in Arizona on Saturday, former U.S. president Donald J. Trump said: “Whatever happened to cows? Remember they were going to get rid of all the cows? They stopped that. People didn’t like that. Remember? You know why they were going to get rid of all the cows?”

The audience waits with bated breath.

“People will be next.”

It all makes sense.

Fox News regular and American Greatness crackpot Julie Kelly took to social media Tuesday to claim that D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was assaulted during the Capitol riot, is a “crisis actor,” i.e. a professional performer hired …