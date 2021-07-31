When ‘Terrorists’ Aren’t Terrorists: The Danger of Twisting Words to Suit Our Politics

The Capitol-riot probe offers only the latest instance — civil discourse is dying because we’ve given up seeking objective truth.

There are some truths we grasp innately. Others are just truths about words — things that are true because of the way we define them. Let nature take its course, and a pack of dogs will sort itself into the dominant and submissive roles. But a private is not the lowest-ranking soldier by nature. He is subordinate by definition — we've defined private as the lowest rank.

This distinction is common in the law. In fact, in the criminal law, the distinction touches on the nature of evil itself. We draw a categorical line between malum in se and malum prohibitum, …