When to Trust the Science

It has become common to try to enhance the reputation of scientists by calling things ‘science’ that are just nature.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P aul Graham is a brilliant investor in new technology companies — or as I think they should be called, “JavaScript businesses.” But he said something the other day that betrays a fundamental misunderstanding about how our world works, one that is surprisingly common among educated people:

If you think you don’t trust scientists, you’re mistaken. You trust scientists in a million different ways every time you step on a plane, or for that matter turn on your tap or open a can of beans. The fact that you’re unaware of this doesn’t mean it’s not so. — Paul Graham (@paulg) July 26,

…