Whitmer-Kidnap Case Enters ‘Entrapment’ Phase

But do the Wolverine Watchmen militia members have a valid claim?

What would it take to entice you to commit a mass-murder attack?

I wouldn’t have bet on it, but I did actually get to pose that question once. It was about 25 years ago, speaking to the jury at the end of the Blind Sheikh trial. I’d first gotten involved in the investigation nearly three years earlier, a few weeks after the World Trade Center was bombed in February 1993 … but well before we would finally arrest jihadists in flagrante delicto, mixing explosives in a Queens safehouse — explosives they were planning to detonate in the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels, …