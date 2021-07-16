NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Why It’s Important to Pass State Critical Race Theory Bills Now

And why those who argue otherwise misunderstand both the nature of laws and the nature of political movements.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he push by Republican state legislatures to restrict or ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) and its intellectual progeny has met with a number of arguments, ranging from denial that CRT exists or is taught in schools to critiques of the specific language of anti-CRT bills. To some anti-anti-CRT critics, especially among current or former conservatives, there are also structural arguments against the entire project. I have written previously about one of those arguments: the contention that dictating what is taught in public schools run by the government is none of the government’s business.

Fine, say the anti-anti-CRT crowd;

