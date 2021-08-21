A First-Rate Weather Vane Show at the American Folk Art Museum

American Weathervanes: The Art of the Winds exhibition has the wind at its back in quality and fun.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he words “weather vane” once described a politician whose opinions changed depending on which way the wind blew. Politics always has lots of those, as well as sleazebags, drunks, and fools. Now, we’ve got a universe of pols and bureaucrats who actually think we mortals can control the weather, of all things. Academics parrot the party line as they drink from the grant-money trough. Big corporations live off subsidies. Then there’s what I kindly call the “impressionable youth.” They’re programmed to lose sleep because they think they’ll burn to a crisp before they get to go to their senior prom.

Enough …