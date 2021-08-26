A Visit to the Gamble House, an Arts & Crafts Gem in Pasadena

Historic preservation takes commitment, money, and owners who care.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hile I was in Pasadena, Calif., a few weeks ago, I visited the Gamble House, the Greene & Greene home commissioned in 1908 by David and Mary Gamble, Proctor & Gamble heirs from Cincinnati. Then, Pasadena was little more than a town but already renowned in the Midwest and Northeast for its ideal climate and clean air. I haven’t walked through the house in years but wanted to see it again and present it as a house that’s a work of art to be adored, protected, and interpreted. How well are its masters stewarding it?

Charles Sumner …