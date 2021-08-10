After GOP Surrender on Infrastructure, McConnell Should Hold Reconciliation Bill Hostage

McConnell has one tool available to perhaps undo some of the damage the GOP has inflicted on themselves. He should use it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E ven before the Senate wrapped up work on its $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats were releasing the specifics of another $3.5 trillion progressive goody-bag, which was crammed with an array of welfare and social expansions: a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, the largest health-care expansion since Obamacare, and many other left-wing hobbyhorses. Add the budget bill and infrastructure deal to the $1.9 trillion COVID “rescue” bill, and Democrats are looking at spending $7-plus trillion this year alone.

Democrats know they can’t muster any kind of consensus for enacting this enormous expansion of government, so they’ve decided to abuse the …