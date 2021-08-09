American Politics Reaches Its ‘Worse Than Trump’ Phase

After four years spent painting Trump as a unique threat to the nation, progressive pundits have begun moving on to new villains.

Delivering into the political ether a line that had hitherto been reserved to satirists, MSNBC's Dean Obeidallah proposed on Tuesday that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is "more dangerous than Trump." "Former President Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our nation, at least, if you support our democratic republic," Obeidallah wrote. "But DeSantis is more dangerous."

That was quick.

The proximate cause of Dean Obeidallah’s ire is that Ron DeSantis isn’t setting the same masking rules for children as Dean Obeidallah would if Dean Obeidallah were the governor of Florida. Given that the CDC lists a national child-hospitalization rate of 0.5 …