Back to Square One in the War on Terror

Biden gives al-Qaeda back its safe haven.

In time, the harrowing images from Afghanistan will disappear from television screens. Americans will debate the incompetence of the final withdrawal, which maximized the defeat, the betrayal of friends and allies, and the blow to America's credibility and prestige. And then America will move on, as Afghanistan slides once again into the awful tyranny of illiterate religious fanatics.

And then, the more discerning will notice that Afghanistan suddenly looks almost exactly as it looked just before September 11, 2001: a massive safe haven for terrorists of global reach, nested within one of the world’s most prolific state sponsors of terrorism.

