Back to Square One in the War on Terror

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter from Task Force Heavy Cav flies over Afghanistan in support of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and NATO Operation Resolute Support, May 2019. (Sergeant Jordan Trent/US Army)
Biden gives al-Qaeda back its safe haven.  

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n time, the harrowing images from Afghanistan will disappear from television screens. Americans will debate the incompetence of the final withdrawal, which maximized the defeat, the betrayal of friends and allies, and the blow to America’s credibility and prestige. And then America will move on, as Afghanistan slides once again into the awful tyranny of illiterate religious fanatics.

And then, the more discerning will notice that Afghanistan suddenly looks almost exactly as it looked just before September 11, 2001: a massive safe haven for terrorists of global reach, nested within one of the world’s most prolific state sponsors of terrorism.

Mario Loyola — Mr. Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management program of Florida International University.

