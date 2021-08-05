NR PLUS U.S.

Barack Obama’s Tower of Power 

By
Former president Barack Obama addresses a town hall of young leaders from across Europe at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2019. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
In Chicago, a fitting monument for the ‘pen and phone’ president. 

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T ourists have long marveled at the Arc de Triomphe near the center of Paris. That Napoleonic monument revived an ancient Roman tradition: After a great victory, a Roman general would have a ceremonial archway built in advance of his arrival and then pass under it with a train of soldiers, trophies, and children tossing garlands in his wake. Few symbols are more emblematic of the late Roman Republic. And few symbols are more emblematic of what David Reaboi calls “late republic nonsense” than the Obama presidential center, which is due to break ground next week — unless a major federal

Comments
Mario Loyola — Mr. Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management program of Florida International University.

Recommended

The Latest