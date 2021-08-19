NR PLUS Education

Biden Administration Has an Epiphany: Remote Schooling Is a Civil-Rights Violation

By
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a tour at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., March 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Reuters)
Biden’s own legal theory implies it was racially discriminatory for schools to go remote.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D id the Biden administration just take the position that states’ and cities’ denying in-person education violates federal civil-rights laws? It sure looks that way.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has threatened legal action under federal civil-rights laws against states that do not allow local governments to mandate masks for school kids. Here is how the New York Times explains the legal theory behind this:

Under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, students are entitled to a free, appropriate public education, known as FAPE, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color and

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest