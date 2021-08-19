Biden Administration Has an Epiphany: Remote Schooling Is a Civil-Rights Violation

Biden’s own legal theory implies it was racially discriminatory for schools to go remote.

Did the Biden administration just take the position that states' and cities' denying in-person education violates federal civil-rights laws? It sure looks that way.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has threatened legal action under federal civil-rights laws against states that do not allow local governments to mandate masks for school kids. Here is how the New York Times explains the legal theory behind this:

Under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, students are entitled to a free, appropriate public education, known as FAPE, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color and

…