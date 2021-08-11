Biden Admits the Green New Deal Would Devastate the Economy

The scheme is unfeasible, and the president’s request for more OPEC oil is a reminder.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Monday, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) ordered a “code red,” releasing another “landmark” report warning that global warming was an existential threat to humanity, that humans were “unequivocally” to blame for the problem, and that if rapid action to cut greenhouse-gas emissions is not taken, our grandchildren are doomed to a fiery end. “What the IPCC told us is what President Biden has believed all along,” Jen Psaki noted on Tuesday. “Climate change is an urgent threat that requires bold action.”

On Wednesday, the Biden administration released a statement imploring the OPEC cartel to increase production of …