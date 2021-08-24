NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few weeks from now, Joe Biden will stand before the American people and make his case for adding another $3.5 trillion in spending to the $1.9 trillion the federal government spent in March and the $550 billion more it hopes to spend by the end of the summer. As is now customary, the president’s presentation will be chock-full of performatively dropped g’s, of sigh-laden appeals to the “folks,” of labored, down-home clichés, of emphatically whispered entreaties, of absurd straw men, and — if he encounters even the slightest resistance — of brash assurances that none of the objections that …
Biden Has Shown Us That His Promises Are Worthless
Democrats who continue to hitch their wagon to the president going forward cannot say that they were not warned.
