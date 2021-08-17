NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Biden Took Ownership of the Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal Months Ago

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington D.C., July 8, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
The sitting president’s own words make clear that he had control over the details of this process, before botching it completely.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘I stand squarely behind my decision,” President Biden told his fellow Americans from the White House yesterday. And that, he went on to explain, is why none of what you’re seeing on television is my fault.

By “my decision,” what Biden really seemed to mean was “Donald Trump’s decision.” “When I came into office,” Biden volunteered, “I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban. Under his agreement, U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, just a little over three months after I took office.” The implication: that that absolute rotter Donald Trump did all

