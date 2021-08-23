Biden’s Appalling Trust in the Taliban

The president has been resigned for years to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is becoming increasingly difficult to draw any conclusion other than that President Biden knowingly and willfully surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban.

To be clear, this is different from concluding that Biden committed to a recklessly premature date for withdrawing all U.S. forces (which, practically speaking, would necessitate NATO’s departure, too) while being aware that the Taliban were capturing territory and that the Afghan security forces might be unable to hold them off over the ensuing months.

That would be bad, but not as damning as what I am deducing.

I now believe Biden long ago reasoned that the Taliban were going to …