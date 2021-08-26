Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Gamble

He may have wanted to score a quick political win, but the losses suffered on the ground are pointing another way.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is almost surely the case that President Joe Biden’s Afghan withdrawal was propelled by political considerations rather than any pressing moral or foreign-policy imperative. Biden, who for 20 years has taken whatever the most popular position happened to be on Afghanistan (so, all of them), believed he could get a quick, much-needed political victory.

You can still witness the cynical polling-centric takes from Biden defenders like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who only this morning, a few hours before American troops were being murdered by suicide bombers at the Kabul airport, was telling his co-host Mika Brzezinski, “As you look at those …