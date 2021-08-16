Biden’s Disgrace

Our president decided he was bored with Afghanistan and so Afghans must suffer and perish for his impatience.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter President Biden’s now-notorious Afghanistan speech on July 8, a reporter said to the president, “Your own intelligence community has assessed that the Afghan government will likely collapse.” Biden replied to this statement, which was not only true but obvious, “That is not true.” The spooks said in June that Afghanistan would probably be lost in six months, proving to be about four and a half months too optimistic, but as the Taliban roared through the country early this summer, Biden blithely and stupidly averred, “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country …