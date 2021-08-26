Biden’s Spending Plans Are Now Too Big to Fail

Ignore the infighting among moderates and progressives — because (spoiler alert!) Democrats will pass a pair of massive spending bills anyway.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen so-called moderate House Democrats decided to give up their demands and help pass their party’s $3.5 trillion budget framework, it not only provided a short-term victory for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but it also made clear that President Biden’s massive spending agenda is now too big to fail.

No doubt, in the coming months, we’ll go through panicked news cycles portraying the Biden legislative agenda as near the brink of collapse. There will be headlines featuring declarations from Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), and House Democrats about how the reconciliation bill is too large, adds too …