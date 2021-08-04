Biden’s Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

It’s highly unlikely that a single Democrat will stand up and speak for the rule of law.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the CDC eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”

Not likely? It already failed. In June the Supreme Court ruled that the CDC had “exceeded its existing statutory authority” and was obliged to stop. The president admitted as much, noting that the new moratorium is meant to give the administration time to act on …