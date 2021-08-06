Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Pulp Paperback from Quentin Tarantino

Dedicated Tarantinists will delight in the added character details and Hollywood ephemera.

Picking through the Goodwill store of forgotten Gen X culture, Quentin Tarantino has come up with yet another musty treasure: the movie novelization. Many of these (Star Wars, E.T.) were huge successes that sold in the millions. They were also a boon to spoiler-seekers; I bought the paperback of The Empire Strikes Back before the movie came out in May 1980.

Today, like so much of what we grew up with in the 1970s, this form has evaporated. The reason people bought novels of movies we’d already seen is that we wanted to experience the movie again, but without the expense …