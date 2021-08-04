‘Buy American’ Is Irrational

It’s an expensive bureaucratic proposition to deconstruct each product to be compliant with the law, and ends up as another tax on consumers.

'Buy American" is a comforting, government-prescribed populist policy that many voters embrace in theory but rarely in practice. When left alone, consumers buy the best products at the cheapest prices — say, a Toyota RAV4 (the best-selling car in the United States so far in 2021) or a cellphone (Samsung or an iPhone) — not only saving themselves money but then spending the difference elsewhere and growing the economy. Why would we compel the federal government to act any differently with taxpayer dollars?

The Trump administration tightened the domestic requirements necessary for manufactured goods to be considered “Made in the U.S.A.” …