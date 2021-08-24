California at a Crossroads

The Golden State is staring down a Detroit-like decline — and the upcoming gubernatorial-recall election may offer a rare chance to avert that disaster.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he upcoming gubernatorial-recall election in California provides an amusing contrast between Larry Elder, a black conservative from inner-city Los Angeles who made it from Crenshaw High School to Brown to a position at one of the nation’s most prestigious law firms before embarking on his radio and television career, and Gavin Newsom, the son of a rich white guy in San Francisco who made his money sucking on the Getty Oil teat who grew up to be a rich white guy in San Francisco who made his money sucking on the Getty Oil teat.

As I put it in the New …