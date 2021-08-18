California Prisons ‘Lead’ the Way into an Imaginary Sexless Future

A guard escorts inmates at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Calif., in 2012. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

In the Golden State, biological males can choose to reside in prison with biological females.

In California, the government has decided that biological sex doesn’t exist, even in prison. And Scott Weiner recently said he’s “really proud” of it.

Weiner is a Democratic state senator who was the driving force behind S.B. 132, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last September, that requires inmates to be given the opportunity to be imprisoned according to gender identity rather than biological sex.

“In California,” he said, “we are . . . making it clear that trans people are fully part of this community, and that we love and honor them.”

As of late July, because of S.B. 132, nearly 300 male inmates have requested transfers to female prisons. The vast majority of those transfers are expected to be granted. While only about 20 of the transfers have been processed so far, none have been denied, including those requested by male sex offenders.

Amber Jackson, an incarcerated woman, wrote in the Santa Monica Observer about the havoc the transfers approved so far have caused in women’s prisons:

Make no mistake. Prison rape is nothing new. However, until now, there were never live males with full male anatomy sharing showers with us in a group shower room . . . now men can share our showers.

The consequences of the law’s implementation are so foreseeable that prisons are issuing condoms and Plan B to women in prison, anticipating a wave of pregnancies and trying to prevent HIV spread.

The situation in the Golden State is the inevitable result of the false idea that sex is a social construct — an idea that is in the process of being enshrined at every level of U.S. law. What’s happening in California is the future of the country, unless the majority of Americans who object to the insanity find the courage to contradict the most sacred of politically correct edicts.

One of President Biden’s first acts in office was to issue an executive order to reinterpret federal civil-rights law against sex discrimination to include a prohibition against discriminating on the basis “gender identity.” Congress is currently considering the Equality Act, which would duplicate California’s S.B. 132 on the federal level, enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment, which would eliminate sex-based distinctions from the law altogether, and forbid any government agency or private organization that accepts government grants from allowing single-sex spaces.

From the Olympic Games to the prison yard, legal recognition of womanhood is in serious jeopardy, endangering both the opportunities and the physical safety of women and girls.

Men and women in the United States enjoy unprecedented equality. Virtually no one questions that women’s rights to speak freely, worship as they choose, vote, or bear arms are protected, just as men’s are, by the Constitution. But that equality itself rests upon the recognition of sex differences, especially in the circumstances where those differences turn out to matter a great deal.

Perhaps without realizing it, every day American women count on the legal recognition—whatever the liberal pieties — that sex matters. We count on it when we assume we will be searched by a TSA member of the same sex at the airport, when boys and girls are sent to separate locker rooms to change for P.E. in public schools, and when we make the basic, common-sense assumption that men and women serving time in our prisons will do so separately, with an eye toward preventing sexual assault from being part of the punishment the state imposes upon women who have been convicted of a crime.



Sex differences are a biological reality that can’t be wished away in service of ideology. Women are uniquely vulnerable when housed with prisoners physically stronger than they are, and who mostly still possess the biological ability to rape, regardless of how they identify. State senator Weiner might want to imagine these realities do not exist, but they won’t be abstractions for the more than 8,000 female inmates in California prisons.

The women being housed with male prisoners in California are among the first to bear the consequences of a society that has abandoned reality. But unless those who still believe in the truth can successfully push back, that anti-reality will be everywhere soon enough.