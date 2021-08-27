Congressman Peter Meijer on Why He Traveled to the Kabul Airport

The Michigan congressman and Army veteran talks to National Review.

When news broke that two members of Congress, Republican Peter Meijer of Michigan and Democrat Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, had secretly flown to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul earlier this week, Biden-administration officials harshly condemned them.

“It’s as moronic as it is selfish,” a senior administration official told the Washington Post. “They’re taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans — while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk — so they can have a moment in front of the cameras.”

But Meijer and Moulton had not, in fact, taken seats away from any evacuees, as they pointed out …