COVID-Origins Senate Probe Gains Bipartisan Momentum

For the first time, two Senate Democrats have joined their GOP colleagues to discuss the Wuhan lab where the pandemic might have started.

Just four senators — Roger Marshall, Kirsten Gillibrand, Richard Burr, and Richard Blumenthal — were present at a private briefing on Tuesday on COVID's origins, and yet the meeting is likely to have a booming impact.

For an hour, they heard testimony on the origins of COVID from expert panelists who have worked in government, the World Health Organization, and the scientific community, including Jamie Metzl, who advises a WHO board, and Matt Pottinger, a top National Security Council staffer in the Trump administration, and prominent virologists David Relman and Jesse Bloom — both signatories to a groundbreaking letter in Science …