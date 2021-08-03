D.C. Mayor’s Mask-Mandate Hypocrisy Is Peak Beltway B.S.

Outed as playing fast and loose with her own rule, Mayor Bowser denies the charge. And a compliant media try to provide cover.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T o write about things happening at the local level in Washington, D.C., as a resident thereof can seem hopelessly selfish and myopic.

It’s tempting to end the column there. Would that it were so simple. Sadly, the B.S. in the Beltway has risen to a level that justifies national outrage.

I’m referring to the recent behavior of Mayor Muriel Bowser, and the reaction to it. Last week, purportedly in response to a rise in coronavirus cases, Bowser reimposed an indoor mask mandate for all people over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. It went into effect on July 31. The …