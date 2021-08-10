DOJ on Biden’s Lawless Eviction Moratorium: What Supreme Court Ruling?

The administration should be embarrassed by the arguments it’s making.

Last week, a group of realtors raced back into court to challenge President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium decree (formally issued by the CDC), which even his administration had conceded would be unconstitutional shortly before he was mau-maued into it by the Democrats' Bolshevik wing.

Presiding over the Alabama Association of Realtors’ latest petition for immediate invalidation of the moratorium is Judge Dabney Friedrich of the federal district court in Washington, D.C. It was Judge Friedrich who invalidated the moratorium in May — i.e., the moratorium that expired on July 31, only to be revived by Biden last week. (My …