Echoes of Vietnam: America’s Careless Exit from Afghanistan

By
President Richard Nixon greets a U.S. Army First Infantry Division soldier during a visit to Dian, South Vietnam, July 30, 1969. (Richard Nixon Presidential Library)
How these two historical episodes overlap -- and how they differ.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘W ars are easy to enter into,” the architect of America’s exit strategy from Vietnam, Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird, once said, but “very difficult to get out of.” President Richard Nixon agreed. “I had no good choices,” he said of the Vietnam withdrawal. He had inherited a stalemated war, a bitterly divided country at home, an unrelenting enemy, and an ally only beginning to show signs of military and political progress. Given the circumstances, he wondered, “How do you liquidate that war with honor?”

During the long War on Terror, presidents sympathized with their Vietnam-era predecessors. “I think Americans have learned

David Prentice is an award-winning instructor at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Oklahoma State University. His work has appeared in Diplomatic History and several edited volumes. His forthcoming book, tentatively titled Unwilling to Quit, examines America's exit strategy from Vietnam.

