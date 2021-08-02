NR PLUS Politics & Policy

End the ‘Surge’ Surge

By
U.S. soldiers search for weapons in a house in Mushara, north of Baghdad, Iraq, in 2007. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
Troops, financial defaults, illegal border crossings, and pandemics have surged. Find a new verb!

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the calendar ticks into the slow month of August, and columnists begin to scramble for ideas to write about, I ran into good luck. A mother at our church told me she hated the word “surge.” And she’s right. This word entered our politics 15 years ago and mounted a takeover campaign. We need to end the surge of surges in American life. Because “surge” is used liberally as a verb and noun, we can surge on the surge. History will recall the surge against surging.

You remember it really got started with “the surge in Iraq” in 2007. Which

