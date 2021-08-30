Ending the Forever War in Afghanistan

It’s good for democracy at home.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I’ m glad the forever war is ending. As embarrassing, disgraceful, and ugly as Joe Biden has made our exit — and be assured, he does deserve the blame for his own plan going awry — it is not nearly as ugly as the last decade of corruption, death, and mayhem, things that never seemed to bother advocates of the Forever War, until we ceased participating in it.

It’s impossible to overstate how much idealism has been lost in 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Advocates of “hard Wilsonianism” told anyone who might raise the slightest hesitation about democratizing the Middle East …