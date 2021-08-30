NR PLUS World

Ending the Forever War in Afghanistan

By
President Joe Biden salutes members of the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard before boarding Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., August 29, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
It’s good for democracy at home.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I’ m glad the forever war is ending. As embarrassing, disgraceful, and ugly as Joe Biden has made our exit — and be assured, he does deserve the blame for his own plan going awry — it is not nearly as ugly as the last decade of corruption, death, and mayhem, things that never seemed to bother advocates of the Forever War, until we ceased participating in it.

It’s impossible to overstate how much idealism has been lost in 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Advocates of “hard Wilsonianism” told anyone who might raise the slightest hesitation about democratizing the Middle East

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

Worse Than Saigon

Worse Than Saigon

In yielding Afghanistan to the Taliban, Joe Biden has engineered the worst foreign-policy disaster in a generation.

The Latest