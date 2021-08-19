NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ewsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer has been on a campaign to market what he calls “common-good originalism” as a substitute method of constitutional interpretation. The target audience is conservatives dissatisfied with mainstream originalism for delivering too few conservative outcomes. I have explained previously why his op-eds elaborating on this theory were unpersuasive as a justification for tearing down four decades of careful scholarly, legal, and political groundwork to start the world of conservative jurisprudence anew. I have also offered a response to the similar proposal by Harvard law professor Adrian Vermeule for “common-good constitutionalism.”
Explaining Common-Good Originalism Does Not Help Its Case
One pundit’s unique constitutional theory just does not work.
