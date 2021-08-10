Governor Cuomo Resigns

Out of allies, ostracized by his party, abandoned by his staff — he had no options left but the door.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A ndrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York could be seen as surprising only through the prism of his combative persona, which made it seem inconceivable. The reality, as I observed yesterday, was this: “We are nearing checkmate. It is just a matter of how long it will take Cuomo to see it.”

It didn’t take long. He was out of options. We’ve noted repeatedly that, while the state assembly’s impeachment investigation was a meandering sham, being slow-walked by Cuomo’s dwindling faction of allies so that he’d have the time he needed to survive, the only thing that could change the …